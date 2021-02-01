Botswana: Measles Campaign Kicks Off

1 February 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Gaborone — Measles Rubella campaign started February 1 and will end February 12. Phase II clinic nurse, Ms Pitso Masedi said the vaccine is taken by nine to 59-months-old children.

