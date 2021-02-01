Namibia: Geingob Sarcastically Dares Zambezi Shooting Critics to Go to War

President Hage Geingob has sarcastically challenged those who say the government has not done enough about the Botswana shootings to come forward and be trained for war.

The president, while responding to questions at State House on Friday during a visit by Botswana president Mokgweetsi Masisi, asked whether those who feel the government is failing to protect the lives of people in Zambezi region want to go to war with the neighbouring country.

"I want to recruit young men to fight the war in Botswana. I want to get a few of them who are talking too much so I can recruit them so we can start the war. If that is the thing? You want a war? I want to recruit," he said in comments drenched with sarcasm.

He added that the government is taking stern action to deal with the shooting of three Namibian fishermen by the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) and prevent any lives lost - despite the people of Zambezi disagreeing.

A group called the Namibian Lives Matter Movement, led by activist Charles Siyauya, who have been seeking justice for the death of the three Namibian fishermen, say they are planning to take the government to the High Court as they feel its actions are insufficient.

"Charles, them who are talking, let them come, I want to recruit. I will train them myself. You want a war? What more do you want than what we are doing?" Geingob asked them.

The president said the two countries are doing their best to address the investigation into the incident as well as the management and security of the borders they share.

"The president is standing here and telling you what is going on. You are second-guessing us [that] we do not feel too much. Must we sit and cry to show that we care? The president stood and said we regret [the incident] and we expressed our condolences. What more do you want?" Geingob said.

National executive chairperson of the Namibian Lives Matters movement, Sinvula Mudabeti, in a statement last week said they were not satisfied with how the government was handling the Botswana shootings in the Zambezi region.

"We have sufficient evidence that our government is failing to protect the lives and human rights of the Zambezi people," Mudabeti said.

More than 40 Namibians have reportedly been killed by BDF members along the Chobe River since independence.

The latest incident involved the close-range shooting of the brothers Tommy, Martin and Wamunyima Nchindo, and their cousin Sinvula Munyeme, by BDF members while they were fishing on the banks of the Chobe River on 5 November.

Mudabeti claimed they have not seen an official message of condolences from Masisi extended to the Nchindo family and the Namibian people.

Masisi, who was in Namibia for a one-day working visit, said he has expressed his condolences on numerous occasions.

"I even repeated it here to say that one life lost is one too many. It is unfortunate, regrettable ... if we could turn back time and be able to prevent it, I would be among the first to prevent it. I called him [Geingob] very early on to express this regret and that we need to soldier on and resolve it," Masisi said.

He revealed that the three Nchindo brothers are "blood relatives of a chief of Botswana and all those people in Zambezi and Chobe are related".

"The minister of international affairs led a team of ministers that I dispatched to the area to make sure they explain the circumstances and processes, and to calm the people in Botswana to not even fathom retaliation," he said.