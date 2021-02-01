Namibia: Gipf Temporarily Suspends Biometrics Verification Due to Covid-19

1 February 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has temporary suspended the biometric verification process due to COVID-19 regulations.

The GIPF in an announcement Monday said members should not be alarmed; the suspension will not affect payments of their benefits.

"With the new strain of COVID-19 looming and the alarming increase in cases, the GIPF has taken the decision to protect all members, especially our vulnerable stakeholders such as our pensioners" stated Ignatius Manyando, Manager: Annuities.

The biometrics verification system identifies a person by comparing a person's thumbprint to information stored on a database. Since the verification process is touch based, the decision was taken in the interest of the health and safety of the GIPF staff and that of its members.

"It is imperative that GIPF adheres to regulations put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. We apologies for any inconvenience caused and encourage members with enquiries to contact their nearest GIPF office", concluded Manyando.

