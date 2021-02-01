Namibia: Fishcor CEO Emptied Accounts Before Arrest

FORMER National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor) chief executive Mike Nghipunya emptied some of his bank accounts before his arrest nearly a year ago, leaving only N$439 in one of his personal accounts.

Nghipunya was involved in the payment of about N$75,6 million from Fishcor, which is believed to be part of a grand corruption scheme involving around N$2 billion orchestrated by former ministers, their cronies and business partners.

Nghipunya is currently being held in custody alongside former minister of fisheries and marine resources Bernhard Esau, ex-minister of justice Sacky Shanghala and other co-accused on charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering.

Others accused in the case include James Hatuikulipi, ex-chairperson of Fishcor's board of directors and former managing director of Investec Asset Management Namibia.

Nghipunya was arrested in February last year.

Documents submitted to the Anti-Corruption Commission show how Nghipunya lived his days outside the boardroom spending money on alcohol, property, travelling and expensive jewellery.

Documents show he splashed N$21 000 in one night at The Experience, a club in the capital, thousands of dollars on flight tickets and N$17 800 on Swatch products in one day.

More than N$10,5 million was transferred into an account of Gwanyemba Investment Trust, of which Nghipunya is a beneficiary, between 2017 and 2019.

Bank statements show a total of N$6 million was transferred into this account between January and November 2019.

About N$4,5 million was received between December 2017 and December 2018.

Statements also show how Nghipunya frantically moved all the money before he was arrested last year.

Of the N$10,5 million paid into the trust's account, a total of N$7,5 million was further transferred to other destinations, including Nghipunya's personal account, between February and December 2019.

Nghipunya transferred about N$1,6 million from the Gwanyemba Investment Trust's account between January and February 2020.

By February 2020, when he was arrested, less than N$10 000 was left in the account.

DRINKS ON TATE MIKE

People who know Nghipunya (36) describe him as a man who enjoys the limelight.

According to a close ally, 'Tate Mike', as he is known, at times carried lots of cash and flew around the world for fun.

Details obtained from his personal Nedbank account reveals that Nghipunya liked swiping at establishments selling alcohol.

During 2018 and 2019, Nghipunya's personal bank account shows he spent more than N$89 100 at various nightclubs in Windhoek.

In 2018, after The Namibian detailed allegations that Esau had spoon-fed Fishcor with a N$1,8-billion fishing quota deal over 15 years, Fishcor invited journalists to inspect its N$530-million horse mackerel processing plant at Walvis Bay.

The trip included a N$200 allowance for each journalist.

After the event, Fishcor organised a party at a hotel.

When the dinner bill reached its limit, Nghipunya offered to pay the reporters' accounts.

He settled the bill of about N$10 000 with his bank card.

LAVISH CLOSET

Nghipunya was also known as a fashion lover and designer.

He owned a fashion brand called TM Clothing, which was launched in 2017.

His personal bank account reflects that he spent more than N$270 000 on this clothing line between 2017 and 2020.

Documents show Nghipunya received about N$70 000 in his personal account on 5 October 2018. He splashed N$65 000 of that money on his clothing line four days later.

He then received N$200 000 from the Gwanyemba Investment Trust account before using N$100 000 of that money on his clothing line.

He also transferred another N$100 000 from the Gwanyemba Investment Trust account to his personal account.

Of that money, N$75 000 went to the clothing line.

At least N$175 000 was deposited into Nghipunya's personal account by one of his co-accused, Otneel Shuudifonya, between 2018 and 2019.

He spent part of that money on brands such as Hugo Boss, at the men's clothing store Otto Mühr and an eyewear store, and N$17 800 on Swatch products.

GLOBETROTTING

Between 2017 and 2019, Nghipunya used his personal Nedbank account to travel outside Namibia.

In court documents, Nghipunya admitted to having been up and down between South Africa and Zimbabwe when the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) was contemplating arresting him.

"I emphasised that during December, long after I had already been informed the ACC was possibly intending to arrest me, I also then travelled to Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa, as well as to Harare in Zimbabwe," he said.

On 8 August 2017 he settled a bill of N$21 000 believed to be with South African Airways.

On the same day he swiped for a payment of N$7 200 at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka, Zambia. Another N$8 600 was spent at the same hotel on the same day.

Nghipunya's personal account also reflects a combined amount of about N$20 000 spent at hotels and luxurious lodges.

In October 2017, Nghipunya spent N$9 000 to watch live events at General Entertainment Associates in Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

His personal bank account statement further shows he spent N$8 500 at El Corte Inglés - Spain's largest department store chain.

He also spent N$11 000 at the World Duty-Free Group at Barajas Adolfo Suárez Airport in Madrid.

Nghipunya told the court in June last year he had property valued at N$8 million - a Rocky Crest house valued at N$3 million and two city centre flats, which he valued at N$5 million, in Freedom Plaza next to the Hilton Hotel in Windhoek.

In 2015, Nghipunya bought a N$1,9 million house in Rocky Crest in Windhoek. This is the property he valued at N$3 million. He paid N$900 000 in cash, while N$1 million was paid with an FNB Namibia loan.

He also bought erf 708 in Windhoek's Hakahana neighbourhood for N$160 000, and erven 2727 and 2728 at Outapi in 2019 for N$360 000 each.

In 2017, Nghipunya bought a 671-square-metre erf at Omuthiya for around N$220 000.

In December 2019 - while the Fishrot scandal was unfolding and two days after he was suspended from his post as Fishcor CEO - he sold the property to his Gwanyemba Investment Trust.