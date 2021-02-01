Namibia: Teenager Pleads Guilty to Brutal Murder

A 15-year-old teenager from Rehoboth who was 14 when he committed several offences, including murder, rape and arson pleaded guilty to murder and violating a dead body before Windhoek High Court Judge Dinnah Usiku yesterday.

In a plea explanation submitted to court by his legal aid lawyer Linus Samaria, the teenager, who may not be identified due to his age, admitted that he murdered 57-year-old Sarah Jagger during the period 24-25 September 2018 near Bahnhoff Station in the Rehoboth district.

He, however, denied raping the elderly woman.

The woman was stoned to death and had one of her feet amputated.

The teenager explained to the court he was on his way home from visiting a friend at Bahnhoff where he was smoking cannabis when he came across the victim who was walking in an opposite direction.

"Something inside me then made me follow the deceased and I decided to grab her tightly from behind with both my arms," he said.

"The deceased was trying to loosen herself from my grip. She swore at me repeatedly but could not loosen herself from my grip. We walked onto the gravel road where she fell. I grabbed the deceased again from behind and we went over the gravel road. I let go of the deceased and she crawled under the fence and started to run away from me. I then picked up stones and started to throw at her. I also then crawled under the fence, picked up stones again, and was throwing at her with those stones. I saw that those stones hit the deceased, but I proceeded to throw more stones at the deceased. She then fell to the ground and I could see that she was not moving. I then left the deceased there and went home. I knew that my actions of picking up stones and throwing them at the deceased as I did result in severe injury and possibly caused the death of the deceased, but I nonetheless reconciled myself with that appreciation."

He further said the next morning after drinking some tea, he decided to return to where he left the deceased and when he arrived there, he saw that she has passed on.

"I then took out the knife I had with me and inflicted several stab wounds over her body. After that, I then cut her right foot off. I then put the foot in a plastic bag and threw it on the gravel road."

He, however, denied the charges of robbery and arson, saying he did not steal the items in question and that although he set the shacks on fire, he did not intend to commit arson or damage the property.

According to the summary of substantial facts in the indictment, the accused attacked the deceased who was alone and walking on a gravel road from Bahnhoff Station to Farm Aoxas and dragged her a distance away from the road.

He then undressed the deceased while kicking her and hitting her with stones, in the process fracturing her skull and ribs, and then raped her at least two times, it is alleged.

The deceased died on the scene due to blunt impact on the head and chest, the indictment states.

It is further alleged that the youngster then robbed the deceased of her bag and cut off or amputated a foot of the deceased, put it in a plastic bag and threw it on a gravel road.

He also proceeded to stab or cut the body of the deceased with a knife or other sharp object.

It is further alleged that the teenager then broke into a zinc house at farm Aoxas and stole several items whereafter he set the shack and another one on the farm alight.

He is facing one count of murder, one count of rape, one count of robbery with aggravating circumstances, violating a dead body, housebreaking with intent to steal and theft and two counts of arson alternatively malicious damage to property.

The State is represented by Nita Meyer and the matter is continuing.

The teenager remains in custody.