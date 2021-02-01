Malawi Govt Releases K1bn for Free Face Masks As Battle for Covid-19 Continues

1 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Government says Treasury has released K1 billion to buy face masks which will be distributed for free to people who cannot afford the life-saving cloth.

This follows increasing number of people arrested for failure to put on face masks in public.

Some of the arrested said they could not afford to buy masks which costs an average of K500 each.

In a memo signed by Siphiwe Mauwa, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, the funds have been disbursed to all district councils to buy masks to be distributed to communities.

Meanwhile, George Jobe one of the country's health rights activist has hailed government for the gesture saying this will go a long way in ensuring strict adherence to the order for people to wear masks in public.

Jobe has however advised government to atleast be distributing two or more masks per person.

The recent measures followed a surge in new infections and deaths which came at the start of the year.

Currently, the country has 14,436 active Covid-19 cases.

