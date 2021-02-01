Namibia: Murder Accused Soldier Denies Guilt

The Namibian Defence Force (NDF) soldier who was arrested for shooting and killing a civilian in 2019 during the police's anti-crime 'Operation Kalahari Desert' denied guilt yesterday in the Katutura Magistrate's Court.

Darrel Mulele Nyambe tendered his preliminary plea to a charge of murder before magistrate Niinja Hochobes. Prosecutor Latoya Makumbo informed the court that the State will summarise Nyambe's case and forward it to the prosecutor general's office for a decision.

She will decide whether to prosecute the accused and on what charges.

The court postponed the matter to 30 April, extending Nyambe's bail. Nyambe, who has maintained his innocence since his first court appearance on 9 September 2019, is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Benisius Kalola in Katutura, Windhoek.

Kalola succumbed to injuries at a local hospital.

Police reports at the time stated that Kalola was shot with an AK-47 in the back, just a couple of metres away from his family home near Single Quarters in Katutura.

Another soldier appears

Meanwhile, another soldier charged with murder, Gerson Nakale, appeared in the same court yesterday.

During his appearance, Nakale was informed the prosecutor general's decision was not yet available.

Thus, the court gave a final remand for the prosecutor general's decision today.

Nakale, who is currently free on bail, was arrested following a shooting incident that resulted in the death of Zimbabwean national Talent Fambauone Black (22) during a joint security force operation in Greenwell Matongo on 20 June 2019.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Police reports at the time indicated that members of 'Operation Kalahari Desert' had set up a mini mobile roadblock on Monica Street, Greenwell Matongo when a Toyota Passo with a taxi number L68 approached the said roadblock.

The driver allegedly made a U-turn, turning away before the mini roadblock and sped off.

An NDF member who was with a Nampol member fired four shots from his rifle in the direction of the fleeing taxi.

Consequently, according to the police, one bullet hit the vehicle's boot and penetrated until it hit the driver in the head, killing him instantly.

The driver was alone in the vehicle.