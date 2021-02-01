Malawi: Riots Hit Neno, Lilongwe

1 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A wave of violent protests have hit Neno and Lilongwe following deaths of two people.

In Neno this morning an angry mob from Kambale in Neno district stormed Neno Police Station baying for blood of a murder suspect only being identified as Yohane, a businessman.

Police have fired teargas inside Neno District Hospital; disrupting services as they disperse an angry mob baying for blood of a suspect who is being accused of killing Silence Sadwala, a motorcycle tax operator.

In Lilongwe, the Area 23- Chipasula road has been blocked, as there are running battles between the police and an angry mob bent on destroying property of a resident suspected to have murdered a four-year-old boy.

The boy went missing last week and was found dead last evening without some of his private parts.

Kawale police deputy spokesperson, Mabvuto Phiri, has confirmed the body of the four-year-old boy was found along Lingadzi river.

