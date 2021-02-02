Kenya: Parts of Nairobi to Experience Water Shortage for 2 Days

1 February 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Water supply in parts of Nairobi will be disrupted from Wednesday and Thursday scheduled maintenance of the systems.

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) said engineers intend to shut down one of the supply plants to facilitate an upgrade in Uthiru and Dagoretti.

"The pumping station situated at Kabete Water Works is being upgraded to pump additional 25,000 cubic metre per day of water to Karen, Riruta, Satellite, Kawangware and Uthiru," NWSC Managing Director Nahason Muguna said in a statement.

Areas along Naivasha Road, Ngong Road, Langata Road and Waiyaki Way will be affected by the disruption.

The shutdown is scheduled to start at 6 am on Wednesday to Thursday at 6 am.

The Water company has urged affected residents to try and use water sparingly as every effort is being made to restore the normal supply.

"We strongly advise our esteemed customers to reserve and use water sparingly before and during the period of interruption. Any inconvenience is highly regretted," read the statement.

