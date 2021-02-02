Uganda: Court to Hear Bobi Petition in Hotel

Bobi Wine addresses journalists at his home in Magere, Wakiso District on January 26, 2021.

The Supreme Court will hear Robert Kyagulanyi's presidential election petition against Yoweri Museveni in a hotel, Daily Monitor has learnt.

Sources within the Judiciary yesterday said due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the courtroom at the Kololo-based Supreme Court is small and would compromise the health of the judges and the parties in the petition.

According to sources, two hotels, Mestil in Kampala and Commonwealth Resort Munyonyo are being considered.

By press time, sources said the management of the Judiciary had not yet selected the hotel where the hearing will take place.

Daily Monitor has also learnt that a large spacious tent will be erected outside the hotel to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

This is not the first time such cases are heard from other premises.

In 2016, Justice Dollo, then the Deputy Chief, led a panel of five justices to Mbale High Court to hear the then controversial presidential age limit petition.