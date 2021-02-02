Uganda: Court to Hear Bobi Petition in Hotel

Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor
Bobi Wine addresses journalists at his home in Magere, Wakiso District on January 26, 2021.
2 February 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Anthony Wesaka and Arthur Arnold Wadero

The Supreme Court will hear Robert Kyagulanyi's presidential election petition against Yoweri Museveni in a hotel, Daily Monitor has learnt.

Sources within the Judiciary yesterday said due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the courtroom at the Kololo-based Supreme Court is small and would compromise the health of the judges and the parties in the petition.

According to sources, two hotels, Mestil in Kampala and Commonwealth Resort Munyonyo are being considered.

By press time, sources said the management of the Judiciary had not yet selected the hotel where the hearing will take place.

Daily Monitor has also learnt that a large spacious tent will be erected outside the hotel to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

This is not the first time such cases are heard from other premises.

In 2016, Justice Dollo, then the Deputy Chief, led a panel of five justices to Mbale High Court to hear the then controversial presidential age limit petition.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.