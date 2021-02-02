Gambia: Victims' Centre Holds 2nd AGM With Kijera Relected As Chair

The Gambia Centre for Victims of Human Rights Violation Over the weekend held it 2nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) at a hotel in Kololi.

The AGM offers a framework to discuss and exchange common interests of the Victims' Centre, and to review progress made in the implementation of programme of activities. It also accords the opportunity to be informed of the Centre's activities that were held during the period under review.

Sheriff Kijera who was re-elected chairman of the board disclosed that The Gambia Centre for Victims of Human Rights Violations over the last two years, under his leadership as chairman of the Board and with the help of his colleagues, the Victims' Centre has sought to reinvent itself and better respond to the needs, hopes and aspirations of the victims' community.

"We have continuously made efforts to review our working relationships and improve our partnerships with relevant institutions to enhance, promote and protect victims of human rights in The Gambia. This is evident in most of our press releases, petitions, press conferences, and the engagements with International partners as well as Gambia government," he stated.

He outlined their engagement with relevant institutions such as UNDP, NED, OSIWA, IHRDA, ARTICLE 19/ EU, SOC and Amnesty International describing them as their principal partners and who bear the responsibility of ensuring the promotion and protection of rights in The Gambia.

According to him, the relationship they have with TRRC, with whom the VC has signed an MOU and other components of the ongoing Transitional Justice Process in The Gambia, has also been exemplary and continuous to be strengthened and consolidated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For his part, John Charles Njie the chairman of Tango, said The Gambia Centre for Victims of Human Rights Violation, (GCVHRV) has indeed come a long way from inception to where they currently stand, adding that they have been through the rough and tough of organisational set up; having weathered the storm of resource constraints, crossed the river of leadership challenges, survived the melting pot of diversity and now still standing as one body.

"This nation has not been kind to you and for that reason as a bonafide Gambian, I take full responsibility and ask you to forgive us. We could have done more, listened more, emphasized more. Our leadership is more concerned about other things, not only our leadership on the side of government, but also Political Party Leadership," he stated.

He added that while serving in numerous positions of leadership for the past 20 years, one thing he knows very well is that leadership in The Gambia is a totally different kettle of fish. 'For the people you sacrifice for to defend are the same ones that try to undermine you, they will point fingers and critic you all the way.'