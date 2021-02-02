Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 71 New Cases

1 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia has registered 71 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the total of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 4,090.

This is according to the 257th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

Thirty-eight (38) of the cases were confirmed on 27 January and 33 cases were confirmed on 28 January 2021.

Eleven patients were newly released from home isolation (10 days from symptom onset) while 1 COVID-19 patient was newly discharged from a treatment center.

18 people were newly taken into hotel quarantine for coming into the country from hotspot countries of the new coronavirus variant.

2 COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy.

The country currently has 18 people in hotel quarantine, 167 active cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.1%

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported the registration of 310 new positive cases.

It also registered 7 new deaths.

Senegal registered a total of 26, 523 positive cases, 21, 970 recoveries, 628 deaths while 3, 924 are currently under treatment.

