Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claim Afrik Hotel Attack Targeted Gen. Galal

1 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Al-Shabaab has said that they have been targeting former Somalia military commander Mohamed Nur Galal who was killed accusing him of being involved in organizing battles against Al Shabaab

In a statement published in Al-Shabaab affiliated website said they were targeting the commander since 2008.

"In the operation, we killed our first target who was general Mohamed Nur Galal,"

"Galal has long been committed to the government and trained troops in the fight against Islamic Sharia law, using his military intelligence and experience to fight the Mujahideen,"

General Galal was among the 9 people killed on Sundays Al-Shabaab attack. He was born near Elbuur in Galgaduud region. He joined the Somali police in 1957 after he finished his primary education.

He joined the army in 1960 during President Siad Barre. Al-Shabaab militants claimed responsibility of the attack saying 23 people were killed and more than 40 others were wounded.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

