Ghana: Composition of the Council of State

1 February 2021
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, pursuant to Article 89(2) of the Constitution, has appointed the following eleven (11) persons to the Council of State:

1. Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Juabenhene

2. Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi

3. Mr. Sam Okudzeto

4. Mr. Stanley Blankson

5. Prof. Ato Essuman

6. Alhaji Aminu Amadu

7. Dr. Margaret Amoakohene

8. Mrs. Georgina Kusi

9. Mrs. Alberta Cudjoe

10. Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton VI

11. Alhaji Sule Yiremiah

The President, subject to consultation with Parliament, has also appointed, in accordance with Article 89(2)(a)(i)(ii) and (iii), Georgina Theodora Wood, a former Chief Justice, Lt. Gen. J.B. Danquah, a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces, and Nana Owusu Nsiah, a former Inspector General of Police, to the Council. The President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, is ex-officio a member of the Council, in furtherance of Article 89(2)(b).

The composition of the Council will be complete with the election, due to be held on 12th February 2021, of the regional representatives, in accordance with Article 89(2)(c).

Eugene Arhin

Ag. Director of Communications

Office of the President

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghana Presidency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.