Cameroon: Holy See Concerned About Peace in Cameroon

1 February 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Secretary of State at the Vatican State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin expressed readiness to collaborate with Cameroon during a dinner in Yaounde on January 29, 2021.

The visiting Secretary of State at the Vatican State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin has expressed the commitment of the Holy See to promote peace in Cameroon and expressed the wish that with the cooperation of all people of goodwill, Cameroon can once more have the peace it deserves.

He decried the fact that Cameroon that was hitherto considered a haven of peace is now facing security challenges at the different parts that weaken the country.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin was speaking at the Yaounde Hilton Hotel on January 29, 2021 night during a dinner the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute offered in his honour on behalf of the Head of State, President Paul Biya. In response to the toast of the Prime Minister, in the presence of some cabinet ministers and senior Catholic Church officials in Cameroon, the Secretary of State at the Holy See said in its mission to serve humanity, the Catholic Church was ready to contribute to its integral development and cited areas of collaboration with Cameroon, specifically in the domains of health, education and other assistance. He expressed joy for visiting Cameroon and thanked President Paul Biya for the convivial dinner evening. He wished that relations between Cameroon and the Catholic Church represented by its local officials be further strengthened.

