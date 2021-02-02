Cameroon-Holy See - Pope's Envoy Advocates Peace for Cameroon

President Paul Biya received His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin in audience at the Unity Palace last Friday, 29 January 2021.

An imagery of the bells of peace could be heard ringing at the Unity Palace last Friday, 29 January, 2021 on the arrival of His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State at the Holy See and emissary of His Holiness, Pope Francis. The man of God who was accompanied by a high-level delegation brought with him a message of peace and reconciliation for Cameroon which he reechoed during a slightly over one hour audience granted him by the Head of State, President Paul Biya. During the audience, the two dignitaries took time to review the excellent bilateral and historic relations existing between Cameroon and the Vatican. The August guest who came to preside over the official handing over of the Papal Pallium to the newly appointed Archbishop of the Bamenda Archdioceses, His Grace Andrew Nkea had time to meet the Head of State and to discuss how best to continue to keep the flame of cooperation between Cameroon and the Vatican burning.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin assured reporters at the end of the audience of the fruitful relations between Cameroon and the Holy See recalling that this cordial relation had earlier been underscored by the Episcopal Conference of the Bishops of Cameroon, which he had the privilege of participating in its deliberations. The audience was occasion for the august guest to manifest the attention and solidarity of Pope Francis on the situation in Cameroon especially the crisis in the North West and South West Regions. "We discussed a wide range of issues in Cameroon, the different points about the conflicts in the country especially the situation in the North West and South West Regions", he said, while at the same time assuring the President of the willingness of the Catholic Church and the Bishops to contribute in finding a solution to the problems. "What we are looking forward to is reconciliation and peace especially in this situation where there are diverse crises starting from COVID-19; it is important to have peace in order to achieve sustainable development."