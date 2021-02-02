Cameroon: CHAN 2020 - Jubilation Grips Yaounde Supporters

Even though the game pitting Cameroon and DRC was played at the Japoma Stadium in Douala, fans in Yaounde came out massively to watch the lions overpower their opponents.

Just like in past encounters, Cameroonian supporters who have often doubted the performance of the lions came out massively to watch the quarterfinal game pitting Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday January, 30, 2021. Though the match was played in Douala, fans in Yaounde stormed the streets with a lot of enthusiasm though their mouths mimicked doom. "We may not win," they said but remained spellbound on their television sets or on the big screens of the Yaounde Fan Zone.

At the Mendong neighbourhood in Yaounde where there was black out in some areas, fans had the opportunity to watch the encounter at a local bar powered by a generator. Given that the drinking spot was small, some had to stand up outside while others sat on the floor just to watch the game.

The first minutes of the encounter seemed to be hell on earth given that the Congolese team netted the first goal. Fans in all quarters, especially at the Yaounde Fan Zone were soaked in pains. Those who had spelled doom said they had been vindicated but none of them left the congested environment which was very uncomfortable. Hopes were rekindled when Cameroon equalised. Shouts of joy came from the nooks and crannies of the city. The pessimistic ones started showing signs of optimism till the winning goal came in. This time around, fans could not contain their joy. When the second half began, fans were heard praying for a last goal to consolidate the victory. They waited impatiently for the final whistle. When it finally came with Cameroon grabbing a qualification ticket to the semifinals, fans demonstrated joy in different ways. Some danced, some sang while others shouted and rolled on the floor. Indeed, they were patriotic Cameroonians who will stop at nothing to keep the flag of the nation flying.