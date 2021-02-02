Cameroon: CHAN 2020 - Jubilation Grips Yaounde Supporters

1 February 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Even though the game pitting Cameroon and DRC was played at the Japoma Stadium in Douala, fans in Yaounde came out massively to watch the lions overpower their opponents.

Just like in past encounters, Cameroonian supporters who have often doubted the performance of the lions came out massively to watch the quarterfinal game pitting Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday January, 30, 2021. Though the match was played in Douala, fans in Yaounde stormed the streets with a lot of enthusiasm though their mouths mimicked doom. "We may not win," they said but remained spellbound on their television sets or on the big screens of the Yaounde Fan Zone.

At the Mendong neighbourhood in Yaounde where there was black out in some areas, fans had the opportunity to watch the encounter at a local bar powered by a generator. Given that the drinking spot was small, some had to stand up outside while others sat on the floor just to watch the game.

The first minutes of the encounter seemed to be hell on earth given that the Congolese team netted the first goal. Fans in all quarters, especially at the Yaounde Fan Zone were soaked in pains. Those who had spelled doom said they had been vindicated but none of them left the congested environment which was very uncomfortable. Hopes were rekindled when Cameroon equalised. Shouts of joy came from the nooks and crannies of the city. The pessimistic ones started showing signs of optimism till the winning goal came in. This time around, fans could not contain their joy. When the second half began, fans were heard praying for a last goal to consolidate the victory. They waited impatiently for the final whistle. When it finally came with Cameroon grabbing a qualification ticket to the semifinals, fans demonstrated joy in different ways. Some danced, some sang while others shouted and rolled on the floor. Indeed, they were patriotic Cameroonians who will stop at nothing to keep the flag of the nation flying.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.