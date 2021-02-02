Cameroon: Star Building - PM Shares With Cardinal Pietro Parolin

1 February 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The discussions at the Prime Minister's Office were part of the Secretary of State at the Vatican State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin's ongoing visit to Cameroon.

The visit of the Secretary of State for Vatican State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin to the Prime Minister's Office on Friday, January 29, 2021 evening was memorable.

The importance of the august guest was manifested through the special reception Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute reserved for Cardinal Pietro Parolin. Prime Minister Dion Ngute received the Secretary of State at the Vatican State and members of his delegation as they alighted from the lift at the sixth floor of the Star Building. From this point, he shared pleasantries with the august guest and also introduced to him the Director of Cabinet at the Prime Minister's Office, Balunguele Confiance Ebune.

