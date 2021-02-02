Cameroon: Bamenda Ecclessiastical Province - Vatican SEC. of State Shares Peace, Reconciliation Message

His Holiness, Pope Francis'prayers for the suffering people of the Ecclessiastical Province delivered during the Imposition event of the Pallium on the new Archbishop, Andrew Fuanya Nkea.

The event on January 31, 2021 was the Imposition of the Pallium on the new Archbishop of Bamenda, His Grace Most Rev. Dr. Andrew Fuanya Nkea and the presence of Pietro Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Vatican City was from the look of things; a rare moment to give peace and consolation a chance to the suffering and faithful people of the Ecclesiastical Province of Bamenda. And His Grace, Pietro Cardinal Parolin delivered the Pope's message of closeness and prayers for a people who continue to suffer violence; blamed on the socio-political crisis rocking the North West and South West regions. The Pope's envoy urged continuous trust in God to conquer and defeat the evil.

President Paul Biya's personal representative, the Minister of State, Secretary General at the Presidency; Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh featured prominently at the event. It was a full Centenary Plaza of St. Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral that assembled faithful who all went through security checks and Covid-19 barrier controls at the gateway.

The clocks stroke 10:15 am when His Grace, Andrew Fuanya Nkea took possession of the Pallium from His Holiness, the Pope's envoy. The Pallium symbolizes the participation of Archbishops in the Supreme Pastoral power of the Pope. It was indeed a moment to celebrate faith with the Pallium as the symbol of authority, governance and shepherding of God's faithful within the Ecclesiastical Province. His Grace Andrew Fuanya Nkea received the Pallium with humility and acknowledged the Pope's generosity for dispatching the Pallium to be delivered on -the -spot in Bamenda. He presented the people of the Ecclesiastical Province of Bamenda as a people living the faith, a chosen race, a people whose massive presence at the event demonstrated that faith is greater than politics and greater than intimidation. His Grace, the Archbishop expressed gratitude to the State of Cameroon for seriousness in treating the visit of the Vatican Secretary of State; His Grace Pietro Cardinal Parolin.

Curtains dropped on the Pontifical Mass with His Grace, Pietro Cardinal Parolin praying for peace to return to the land. He was visibly satisfied with the beautiful and vibrant celebration of the event that crowned His Grace, Andrew Nkea.