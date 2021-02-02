Cameroon: MTN Group - Ready to Support Cameroon's Development Vision

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on January 29, 2021 had discussions with the new Vice President of the MTN Group for West and Central Africa, Ebenezer Asante.

The MTN Group, one of the leading telecommunications enterprises in Cameroon, is prepared to work in collaboration with government to enable the country attain its development vision using the Information and Telecommunication Technologies.

The new Vice President of the MTN Group for West and Central Africa, Ebenezer Asante made the declaration at the Star Building in Yaounde on January 29, 2021 after discussions with the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute. Talking to the press after the discussions, he said, "We came purposely for the outgoing Vice President, Karl Toriola to introduce me to the Prime Minister and also to exchange some ideas around the state of the business and where we are seeking to work with government."

On specific areas of cooperation, he said, "Broadly speaking, we shared areas of possible collaboration mainly in the area of the digital economy building so that MTN can play a pivotal role not only in the collective society but also making Information and Communication Technology (ICT) services available and to support initiatives like E-government and also financial inclusion, digital inclusion and people able to do everyday work and business through the introduction of ICTs." Following exchanges with the Prime Minister, Ebenezer Asante said they were happy that the government is also looking in that direction. As such, he stated, "With the support of our Chief Executive Officer and government authorities, we will be able to work collaboratively to achieve the vision that Cameroon has."