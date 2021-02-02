South Africa: Parliament Offers Condolences Following Passing of Tozama Mantashe

1 February 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Parliament has sent condolences to the family, comrades and friends of Priscilla Tozama Mantashe, who passed away on Sunday due to COVID-19 related complications.

In a statement on Monday, Parliament said Mantashe succumbed to COVID-19 related complications after being hospitalised for several weeks.

Mantashe, a Member of Parliament representing the African National Congress in the National Assembly, joined Parliament in 2014, where she served in various Parliamentary committees, including the National Assembly's Rules Committee, the Joint Rules Committee and the Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry.

The Presiding Officers, led by National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Amos Masondo, described Mantashe as a committed and hardworking Member of Parliament.

"She carried her committee oversight work with diligence and passion, and was always driven by empathy for the vulnerable - including workers and rural communities. Her passing robs the institution of a well-versed public representative who brought unique perspective to the oversight and legislative work of the committees she served on," the Presiding Officers said.

