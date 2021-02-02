Rwanda: Mwinuka Drops Five Players Ahead of Afrobasket Qualifiers

The national basketball team head coach Henry Mwinuka has dropped five players from his provisional squad, as the rest embark on intensive preparations ahead of the upcoming second window of the Afrobasket qualifiers will run from February 17 to 21 in Tunisia.

The released players are Justin Uwitonze, Bruno Nyamwasa, Bienvenue Niyonsaba, Eric Muhayumukiza and Prince Muhizi.

By Sunday, January 31, the US-based duo of Kenneth Herbert Gasana and Axel Mpoyo were the only players that were yet to join the camp.

Times Sports understands that the two will be reporting to camp on February 3.

Meanwhile, power forward Dan Manzi Kimasa and Asborne Shema (both based in the US) withdrew from the squad earlier, as their clubs held onto them due to upcoming club commitments.

Speaking to the publication after Saturday's training session, Mwinuka said that that his players were all in good shape and 'are working very hard.'

The Afrobasket qualifiers will be held in two countries: Cameroon and Tunisia.

Group B and C group matches will be held in Yaoundé, Cameroon from 19 to 21 February 2021, while Group A, D and E teams will play in Monastir, Tunisia from 17 to February 21, 2021.

The Afro-Basketball 2021 final tournament is scheduled to take place in Rwanda from August 24 to September 05, 2021 at the Kigali Arena.

Players in the squad:

Hubert Kabare Bugingo (IPRC-Huye),Steven Hagumintwari (Patriots),Kami Kabange (REG), Elie kaje (REG), Dieudonne Ndizeye Ndayisaba (Patriots), Jean Paul Ndoli (IPRC-Kigali) and Pascal Niyonkuru (APR)

Others are Bienvenu Niyonsaba (APR), Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza (REG), Marius Tresor Ntwari (APR),Sedar Sagamba (Patriots),Olivier Shyaka (REG) and Sano Gasana (USA).