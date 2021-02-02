Rwanda: Kagame Pays Tribute to Rwandan Heroes

President Paul Kagame, on Monday, February 1, paid tribute to Rwandan heroes who exemplified and defended the highest values of patriotism and sacrifice for the wellbeing of the country and its citizens.

The ceremonies were held virtually across the country owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The selfless dedication to our country of the heroes we honour today showed us what we can achieve," Kagame said in a tweet, Monday morning.

Happy Heroes Day to every Rwandan. The selfless dedication to our country of the heroes we honour today, showed us what we can achieve. The nation we have is a result of their sacrifice. These are the values we must pass on to the next generations.

- Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) February 1, 2021

Every year, Rwandans celebrate their heroes who portrayed values such as proven integrity, patriotism and bravery, setting a good example, truthfulness and love for others.

"The nation we have is a result of their sacrifice. These are the values we must pass on to the next generations," the head of state added.

Unlike previously, there was no laying wreath at the National Heroes' Mausoleum.

Other events that were cancelled due to the pandemic include the finals of the popular Heroes Cup tournament as well as the live concert.

"This pandemic has shown us that we are all capable of heroic acts. As we continue the fight against COVID-19 we thank the front line health workers, the security services for their heroic sacrifice and call on every citizen to keep each other safe," he said.

Who are the Rwandan Heroes?

Rwandan heroes are classified into three categories: Imanzi, Imena, and Ingenzi.

A person cannot join the Imanzi category when they are still alive.

As it stands, this category has two laureates; Major General Fred Gisa Rwigema, and the Unknown Soldier, who represents all the soldiers that died in the struggle to liberate the country.

Imena is the hero who is reputed for their extraordinary acts for the country which are characterized by supreme sacrifice, high importance and example.

Heroes in this category include King Mutara III Rudahigwa, former Prime Minister Agathe Uwiringiyimana, post-independence political activist Michel Rwagasana, Félicité Niyitegeka a catholic nun who was also a humanitarian and Nyange students.

The Nyange students are recognised for having taken a stand in 1997 when their school in southern Rwanda, was attacked by infiltrators who asked them to separate themselves along ethnic lines.

They refused and in the process, many were killed, while others survived with life-long injuries.

A person cannot be a hero under these two categories (Imanzi and Imena) while still alive.

The third category of heroes is Ingenzi and this is bestowed upon someone who is famous for their good ideas or their outstanding achievements characterised by supreme sacrifice, great importance and high example.

Thus far, the country has not named anyone in the Ingenzi category.

"Happy Heroes Day to every Rwandan," Kagame said in a tweet as hundreds of Rwandans took to social media to honour fallen heroes.