Kenya: Dry Taps At State House?

President Uhuru Kenyatta and other occupants of State House are set to go without water supply for at least a day as Nairobi City Water announces water supply interruption for a number of estates and installations in Nairobi.

The latest water supply interruption is set to hit a number of areas in the capital city with State House one of the affected areas.

The interruption is occasioned by the shutdown of water pumps at Uthiru and Dagoretti to facilitate an upgrade.

The upgrade of the pumping stations situated at Kabete Water Works will see the two water pumps improved to pump additional 25,000 cubic metres of water to Karen, Riruta, Satellite, Kawangware and Uthiru areas among others.

The shutdown will see water supply to areas served by the two pumps go without water for between Wednesday, February 3, 2021 and Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Areas set to be affected by the water supply interruption include Riruta, Kawangware, Dagoretti Corner and Ngando; all along Naivasha Road.

Installations and estates along Ngong' Road including Kilimani, City Mortuary, Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), Nairobi Hospital, Coptic Hospital, State House, Department of Defence Headquarters, Lavington, Kileleshwa and Kibera will also be affected.

This is in addition to Forces Memorial Hospital, Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), Golf Course Estate, Kenyatta Market, Karen and areas along Gitanga road, among others.

The interruption will also affect areas along Lang'ata road including Lang'ata Estates, Makadara, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), Lang'ata Barracks, St Mary's Hospital, Strathmore university and Wilson Airport.

Additionally, areas along Waiyaki Way including University of Nairobi main campus, Parklands campus, Chiromo campus, Westlands, Parklands, Mountain View and Kangemi will also endure water supply interruption.

"The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company will like to inform its esteemed customers that there will be interruption of water supply to customers served from Kabete Water Works starting Wednesday 6am to Thursday 6am," read in part a notice by Managing Director Engineer Nahashon Muguna.

"We strongly advice our esteemed customers to reserve and use water sparingly before and during the period of interruption. Any inconvenience is highly regretted," added Mr Muguna.