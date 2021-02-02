Egypt - Urgent Appeal for the Immediate and Unconditional Release of Ahmed Ganzoury

press release

SUB:

Nils Melzer

Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment

Victor Madrigal-Borloz

Independent expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity

The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention

Members of the European Parliament

Governments and parliament representatives in France, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Italy

Re: Arbitrary Pre-trial Detention of Ahmed Ganzoury in Egypt

We, the undersigned organizations for the defense of human rights, write to you to raise concern regarding the prolonged arbitrary pre-trial detention of Ahmed Ganzoury, in connection with the "Fairmont" case in Egypt. We call on you to communicate with the Egyptian authorities as a matter of urgency and demand Ganzoury's immediate and unconditional release.

Background

In July 2020, women's rights activists raised on social media a high-profile gang rape case that took place in April 2014 at Cairo's Fairmont Nile City Hotel.

Ahmed Ganzoury, 40, has worked as an event manager in Egypt since 2003. In 2014, he organized an event on the rooftop of the Fairmont Hotel, after which a woman said several men drugged her, took turns raping her, wrote their initials on her back, and recorded a video of their actions in one of the hotel's rooms. Two sources with direct knowledge of the case said that the rape survivor did not accuse Ganzoury of any involvement in the assault.

In late August, two weeks after Ganzoury submitted his testimony to prosecutors, the Interior Ministry's National Security Agency arrested him, along with several other witnesses and acquaintances of the rape survivor, after they voluntarily came forward as witnesses to the Fairmont incident.

The Egyptian authorities also arrested Seif Bedour, 21, when he had voluntarily accompanied a witness, a woman friend, to the police station after police arrested her from her home as part of the investigation into the case. Nazli Karim, 27, the ex-wife of one of the alleged perpetrators, was also detained after she volunteered to testify on behalf of the rape survivor. Both Bedour and Karim were released on January 6, 2021, but the charges against them have not been dropped.

Arbitrary Arrest, Discrimination, Privacy Rights Violations

On August 27, security forces arbitrarily arrested Ganzoury, 40, blindfolded, from his home in the North Coast at dawn. He was initially arrested because he was an organizer of the Fairmont event.

At the station, police unlawfully searched Ganzoury's phone and, based on private photos they found, detained him for allegedly engaging in same-sex conduct. On August 30, Ganzoury was placed in pre-trial detention as part of the investigation into case No. 25 at the General Prosecutor's Office.

Since then, his detention has been renewed several times, most recently on January 20 in a paired hearing with the rape suspects, where Ganzoury's detention was again extended for 45 days.

On October 14, he was transferred to al-Nahda prison, where he is currently detained in the same cell as the suspected Fairmont rapists.

For over 150 days, Egyptian authorities have held Ganzoury in pre-trial detention based on "suspicion" about his sexual orientation, and he could face charges under Egypt's "incitement to debauchery" laws.

While the prevalence of Covid-19 in Egypt is on the rise, and prison authorities have apparently done little to prevent the spread of the virus, we express grave concern regarding Ganzoury's health and safety.

Intrusive Examinations and Cruel Treatment

Based on information obtained by his lawyer, police officers subjected Ganzoury to cruel and degrading treatment. Prosecutors ordered him to undergo drug testing and a forced anal exam, an abusive practice that can rise to the level of torture and sexual assault under international human rights law, which Egyptian authorities routinely carry out to seek "proof" of same-sex conduct.

On September 3, prosecutors ordered him to undergo an HIV test without his consent, and state media then used stigmatizing language around HIV/AIDS to smear him along with other witnesses in the case.

Although no specific charges were brought against him, the authorities accused Ganzoury of "debauchery" and "incitement to debauchery," which are vague, discriminatory, and open to interpretation.

Egyptian Authorities' Use of Pre-trial Detention

Since 2013, Egyptian authorities have increasingly resorted to pre-trial detention as a means of repression. The use of pre-trial detention as the rule, rather than exception, violates international human rights law.

Ganzoury's arrest and ill-treatment are flagrant violations of international human rights law and treaties to which Egypt is a party

Egypt is obligated to combat torture and ill-treatment under its constitution and international law, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), the Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT), the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture (OPCAT), and the African Charter on Human and People's Rights (ACHPR).

Prosecutions for consensual sex in private between adults violate the rights to privacy and nondiscrimination guaranteed by the ICCPR, to which Egypt is a party. The UN Human Rights Committee, which interprets the covenant, has made clear that it is prohibited to discriminate based on sexual orientation in upholding any of the rights protected by the treaty. The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has found that arrests for same-sex conduct between consenting adults are, by definition, arbitrary. The African Commission on Human and People's Rights explicitly calls on member states, including Egypt, to protect sexual and gender minorities in accordance with the African Charter.

Forced anal tests constitute cruel, degrading, and inhuman treatment that can rise to the level of torture and sexual assault under international human rights law. They violate medical ethics, are internationally discredited, and lack scientific validity to "prove" same-sex conduct. The Egyptian Medical Syndicate has taken no steps to prevent doctors from conducting these degrading and abusive exams. In addition, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has condemned the Egyptian authorities' erroneous messaging that same-sex relations are responsible for the HIV/AIDS epidemic and are therefore detrimental to public health.

In light of the above-mentioned facts:

We urge you to bring the case of Ahmed Ganzoury to the attention of the Egyptian authorities, to demand his immediate and unconditional release, and drop all charges against him in connection with his real or presumed sexual orientation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Human Rights NGO Egypt By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Recommendations to Egypt

Egyptian security forces should end arrests and prosecutions for adult, consensual sexual relations, including same-sex conduct, or based on gender expression, and immediately release Ahmed Ganzoury and others who remain arbitrarily detained. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi should order his government to put an end to security forces' practices of torture and other ill-treatment, including by banning the use of forced anal exams.

Egypt should extend an open invitation to UN human rights experts to scrutinize its protections against torture and other forms of abuse, and fully cooperate with their missions.

Respectfully,

Signatories:

ANKH (Arab Network for Knowledge about Human Rights)

Human Rights Watch

Outright International

Rainbow Street

Initiative Franco-égyptienne pour les Droits et les Libertés

MENA Rights Group

Bedayaa Organization

HUMENA for Human Rights and Civic Engagement

Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies

Egyptian Human Rights Forum

Egyptian Front for Human Rights

World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT)