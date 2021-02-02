Egypt - Release "Fairmont" Rape Case Witness

press release

Beirut — Egyptian authorities should immediately release Ahmed Ganzoury, whom police arrested in August 2020 after he voluntarily came forward as a witness in the "Fairmont" rape case, Human Rights Watch and 11 civil society groups said today in an urgent appeal to United Nations (UN) human rights officials and European Union (EU) member states to help secure his release. The authorities have held Ganzoury in arbitrary pretrial detention for over 150 days based on spurious and abusive "debauchery" accusations.

Ganzoury, 40, is a well-known event manager, and was an organizer of an event in Cairo's Fairmont Hotel in April 2014, after which a woman recently said several men had raped her in one of the hotel's rooms. Two sources with direct knowledge of the case said that the rape survivor did not accuse Ganzoury of any involvement in the assault. However, while he was in custody, security officers unlawfully searched Ganzoury's phone, and used photos they found to allege that he had engaged in same-sex conduct.

"Egyptian authorities are punishing Ganzoury based on abusive allegations that should not be crimes in the first place, despite his cooperation with the authorities on this case," said Rasha Younes, lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) rights researcher at Human Rights Watch. "Instead of backing Ganzoury as a key witness to incidents around the horrific gang rape, prosecutors are equating him to the alleged rapists."

At dawn on August 27, two weeks after Ganzoury submitted his testimony to prosecutors, the Interior Ministry's National Security Agency arbitrarily arrested him, blindfolded, at his home in the North Coast. Since then, the authorities have kept him in pretrial custody. Prosecutors renewed his detention several times, most recently on January 20, 2021, in a paired hearing with the rape suspects, when Ganzoury's detention was again extended for 45 days. He is in al-Nahda prison, in the same cell as the alleged rapists in the Fairmont case.

The human rights groups submitted their urgent appeal to press the Egyptian government to free him to the UN special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, the UN independent expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, and EU member states.

Ganzoury's lawyer told Human Rights Watch that prosecutors ordered him to undergo drug testing and a forced anal exam, an abusive and internationally discredited practice that can rise to the level of torture and sexual assault under international human rights law. Egyptian authorities routinely carry out these exams to seek "proof" of same-sex conduct. On September 3, prosecutors ordered him to undergo an HIV test without his consent.

Although no specific charges were brought against him, the authorities accused Ganzoury of "debauchery" and "incitement to debauchery," which are vague, discriminatory, and open to interpretation. These accusations indicate that Egyptian authorities are discriminating against Ganzoury based on his perceived sexual orientation, Human Rights Watch said.

The lawyer said that Ganzoury, who has worked as an event manager in Egypt since 2003, fully cooperated with the public prosecutor's office during the investigation and on August 16 presented detailed documents, including a video recording of the event and a list of attendees' names, upon the prosecution's request. He also submitted a copy of the permit for the event that he had received from Egyptian authorities and the hotel. Ganzoury's family recently opened a campaign on social media calling for his release. In a plea to the public prosecution, Ganzoury's mother said, "I have been deprived of my son, who is caring for me in my last days."

During investigations into the Fairmont incident, the Egyptian authorities also arrested Seif Bedour, 21, and Nazli Karim, 27, along with several other witnesses and acquaintances of the rape survivor, after they voluntarily came forward as witnesses to the incident. Both Bedour and Karim were released on January 6, but the charges against them have not been dropped.

Since 2013, Egyptian authorities have increasingly used pretrial detention as a means of repression. The use of pretrial detention as the rule, rather than exception, violates international human rights law.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines NGO Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Egypt is obligated to combat torture and ill-treatment under its constitution and international law, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), the Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT), and the African Charter on Human and People's Rights (ACHPR). Prosecutions for consensual sex in private between adults violate the rights to privacy and nondiscrimination guaranteed by the ICCPR.

On January 21, Human Rights Watch and other civil society groups sent an open letter to European Union member states about the steadily declining human rights situation in Egypt, calling on Egypt's allies to intervene and demand an end to unjustified pretrial detention and arbitrary arrests.

"Human rights groups keep sounding the alarm on Egypt's gross abuses, while the Egyptian government continues to ruin ordinary people's lives with impunity," Younes said. "Prosecutors should immediately release Ahmed Ganzoury and drop all unsubstantiated or abusive charges and investigations against him and other witnesses in the Fairmont case."