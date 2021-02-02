Tanzania: Harmonize Is Not Sincere - Diamond

31 January 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Naira Habib

Tanzanian singer Naseeb Juma, commonly referred to as Diamond Platnumz, says he is not yet ready to forgive and forget his differences with fellow musician Harmonize.

The popular Diamond, a self-confessed King of the Bongoflava music, has come out to publicly speak about a recent apology from Harmonize, arguing it was just a publicity stunt and not a genuine one.

The Waah hitmaker adds that he was able to sense the true intention of Harmonize, real name Rajabu Abdul. And that is why he never responded.

"Unajuwa mimi najua mtu ambaye anataka attention kupitia mimi na mtu ambaye anasema kitu kwa kumaanisha. Kwa hivyo mtu akitafuta attention najuwa vizuri sana anafanya hiki kutafuta attention," said Diamond during a radio interview (I can tell someone looking for attention using my name and someone who is genuine.)

Ndio maana hata uliona baada ya kuandika vile kesho yake akaenda Zanzibar akaanza kuzungumza vibaya, halafu mimi sipimi ati mtu kazungumza nini, naangalia matendo ya mtu ndio najuwa huyu yuko sahihi ama hayuko sahihi, (That is why after writing what he wrote (the apology), he went to Zanzibar the following day and started bad mouthing me)," he added.

Harmonize and Diamond have not been seeing eye to eye since their bitter fall out in 2019.

However, on New Year's Day Harmonize shocked many after writing a public apology to Diamond on his Instagram page.

