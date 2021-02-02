South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Condemns Khayelitsha, Ravensmead and Delft Shootings

press release

Minister Fritz condemns Khayelitsha, Ravensmead & Delft shootings, calls on residents to report information to SAPS

The Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, condemns in the strongest terms the reported shootings over the past weekend, which resulted in numerous fatalities. Minister Fritz calls on any residents with information to immediately come forward and report it, to aid investigators in their search for the perpetrators.

It was reported that six men were murdered in Khayelitsha on Saturday evening and that a triple murder was committed in Ravensmead on Friday evening, injuring one. In a separate incident, Delft police responded to a shooting in Leiden on Friday evening where a 29-year-old man was fatally wounded by unknown suspects.

Minister Fritz said, "I condemn in the strongest terms the shooting incidents that we have seen over the past weekend. We cannot allow for our most vulnerable communities to be marked by violence."

Minister Fritz added, "SAPS are investigating both incidents, having launched a manhunt for the three suspects in Khayelitsha. A 72-hour activation plan for the mobilisation of resources is underway. In Ravensmead, the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit are investigating the triple murder and attempted murder case. I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured victim."

Minister Fritz added further, "As the Western Cape Government, we are hard at work implementing elements of the safety plan, particularly our Area Based Teams (ABT), which are aimed at addressing the spate of violence and murder in our most vulnerable communities, including Khayelitsha."

Minister Fritz added, "The ABT model aims to pool together safety resources such as our neighbourhood watches, CPFs, walking buses, police and law enforcement, and other safety stakeholders to ensure that they can respond to crime by taking a data-driven and evidence-based approach. The ABT methodology emphasises that data-led evidence guides interventions. It will be an institutional mechanism that both coordinates and monitors all government interventions in the particular areas and operationalizes service delivery interventions."

"I call on anyone with information which could assist SAPS in their investigation to immediately come forward and report such to SAPS on 08600 10111 or utilise the MySAPS App. SAPS have advised that all information received will be handled in strict confidence", said Minister Fritz.

Minister Fritz concluded, "I commend the Western Cape Flying Squad for the arrests made in connection with the extortion of money yesterday in Khayelitsha. Their swift response enabled them to catch the suspects who were arrested in Harare. Three suspects aged between 28 and 35 were arrested and were found in possession of a 9mm pistol and 17 rounds of ammunition. These arrests are welcomed as they send a strong message to any would-be extortionists that the Western Cape does not tolerate extortion."