South Africa: Commission Hears Sorry Tale of Ministers Ignoring MPs, Papering Over Prasa Cracks - and the Late AG Makwetu's Damning Affidavit

analysis

Parliamentary oversight at the State Capture Commission on Monday painted a depressing picture of departmental and SOE maladministration on repeat, year after year, with no administrative and political will to correct malfeasance.

A 20-second or so interaction on day one of the Zondo Commission's parliamentary oversight hearings, between commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and Witness One, former Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) chairperson Themba Godi, is illustrative.

"In the end, a lot of things in Parliament that may be necessary to be done, can't be done because the majority party does not support this," said Zondo.

Godi replied, "Absolutely."

That exchange followed Godi's earlier testimony how year after year, ministers and accounting officers ignored recommendations to sort out deteriorating finances and institutional governance made not only by the public spending watchdog, Scopa, but also other parliamentary committees.

Zondo, on the back of what he described as "serious problems with taxpayers' money", segued into what most in South Africa's body politic would regard as a minefield.

"This (lack of action) should be raised with the president, to say this is unacceptable. This is taxpayers' money... And then see what the president does. And if nothing, maybe as Scopa...