South Africa: Mission Unaccomplished - Dissolve the State Security Agency and Create a New, Accountable, Expert Organisation

analysis

Evidence about the State Security Agency being heard at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has revealed that a widespread network of traditional and off-the-books agents had unfettered access to billions in cash and was designed to protect Zuma's 'regime'. It must be brought to an end.

"It is hard to lose a game of cards when you can see the other fellow's hand," wrote one of the UK's leading experts on intelligence, John Hughes-Wilson, in his 2017 volume On Intelligence - The History of Espionage and the Secret World.

Look around you. The decade-long attack on the Constitution by those protecting Jacob Zuma from scrutiny has damaged public trust in government, the ANC, the media, law enforcement and the judiciary.

It attempted unlawfully to undermine trade unions and civil society and the right to protest and demand accountability, but not before causing irreparable damage to South Africa's capacity to protect itself and its citizens from legitimate threats.

To say nothing of depriving the fiscus of billions which could have been used to rebuild a shattered country.

Witnesses to the Zondo Commission last week confirmed what most of us have known, and published, all...