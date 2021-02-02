Kenya: Passengers Accost Nairobi Tout for Attempting to 'Eat' Fare

1 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Leon Lidigu

A bus conductor faced the wrath of his angry passengers in a Nairobi matatu on Monday following a dispute over monies he allegedly owed them.

A number of passengers in the matatu plying the Ruiru-Nairobi route were heard complaining the conductor, who appeared in his mid-thirties never returned change to his customers.

"This is what he usually does, it not my first time boarding this bus," Mary Wanjiku, one of the passengers told Nairobi News.

Wanjiku was one of the 11 complainants who had sensed a rip-off.

The confrontation ensued leading to the tout to plead with his passengers to reimburse the change.

"Afadhali ata aninunulie airtime ya mia kama hawezi rudisha pesa yangu [he might us well buy me Sh 100 airtime if he can't return my money]," Paul Ngunjiri, one of the passengers shouted from the back seat.

"Shameless man who just wants to 'eat' the money I am supposed to use for transport from class," Jared Ingosi, a computer studies student in Ngara shouted.

The passengers went ahead to compel the driver of the Nawasuku Sacco bus, a KCB 037H to stop at a petrol station so that his tout would source for some coins to facilitate the reimbursement.

Overpowered and defeated, the tout had no option but to refund all he had not settled.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.