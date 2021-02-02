Liberia: President Weah Declares Tuesday

His Excellency, President George M. Weah has by proclamation declared Tuesday, February 2, 2021 as World Wetlands Day to be celebrated and observed throughout the Republic of Liberia as a working holiday.

President Weah in a proclamation called on all people residing in the territorial confines of the Republic of Liberia to join the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in an effort towards the sustainable management of wetlands and water bodies and as the Agency execute appropriate programs to make the day meaningful.

He said the purpose for observing World Wetlands Day is to focus worldwide attention on the importance of wetlands, their values and benefits in general and the Ramsar Convention in particular.

President Weah indicated that celebrations will also stimulate political attention and action; to empower people to become active agents of sustainable and equitable development.

The celebration, according to the Liberian President is to raise awareness and to highlight the vital roles of healthy wetlands in reducing the impacts of extreme events such as flood, drought and cyclones on the communities and in helping to build resilience.

Being a contracting party of the Ramsar Convention on wetlands of international importance, Liberia will celebrate the world wetlands day 2021 at the New Estate Community under the theme: "Wetlands and Waters," the EPA said in a release.

The Convention on Wetlands of International Importance, known as the Ramsar Convention was adopted in the Iranian City of Ramsar on the shores of the Caspian Sea and as designed by the United Nations is observed on the 2nd day of February every year, as World Wetlands Day, and has been celebrated by all UN member countries worldwide since 1979.