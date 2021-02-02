Gambia: Judiciary Strategic Plan Launched

The Judiciary of The Gambia has on Sunday, 31st January 2021 launched their five year strategic plan aimed at, among others, to harness technology to support court functions.

The plan has a life span of five years starting this year.

Crafted in the context of the number one priority of the National Development Plan (NDP) of restoring and consolidating good governance, the Judiciary Strategic Plan has many things that remain and need to be done to promote the vision of the Judiciary as an independent, effective and efficient justice system for upholding the rule of law; to promote its mission to ensure a fair, impartial and timely delivery of quality justice by a competent, motivated and committed staff in collaboration with justice stakeholders.

Chief Justice Hassa B. Jallow said the strategic plan identified eight (8) outcome-oriented goals which are to strengthen the independence of the judiciary and its autonomy, to upgrade and expand physical infrastructure and improve the work environment, restructure and strengthen organizational and institutional capacity, to improve efficiency of court processes and services delivery, to develop the human resources capacity required for a modern judiciary, to harness ICT to support court functions, to improve access to the courts and tribunals and to improve communication and stakeholder confidence.

"I believe the JSP provides a very comprehensive framework and action plan to guide future action and investment for the development of the Judiciary," Jallow said.

He said they are looking forward to convening a donor conference with the assistance of the UNDP and Gambia Government in order to secure the very substantial investment that is required for transformation of the goals and aspirations of the plan into practical achievements.

Jallow said it is important to remember that investment in justice has its social and economic dividend.

"An investment in justice is an investment for the rule of law and for democracy; and investment in justice is an investment for peace, progress and for development," Jallow said.

