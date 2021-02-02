Gambia: Grade 12 Graduate With 9 Credits Appeals for Scholarship

Musa Sowe, a former student of Maahad Senior Secondary School in Brikama, West Coast Region, is appealing for scholarship to pursue his degree in the University of The Gambia.

A native of Kafuta in the Kombo East of West Coast Region, Sowe is among those who sat to the 2020 West African Senior Secondary Schools Examination (WASSE) and came out with nine credits.

Without financial assistance to settle his tuition fee, the young man's dream of pursuing a degree in the university will run in vein because his family cannot afford to settle the cost.

According to his letter of admission as a student in the university of the Gambia school of business and public administrations, Sowe's application was successful and he should report to the campus in February, 2021, for orientation and resumption of formalities.

"Tuition fee for the programme of study is D34, 900 per annum. Other cost fees such as student union, development, technology and library amount to D1, 260," the admission letter indicated.

Tuition fee is payable in two equal installments before the commencement of the semester.