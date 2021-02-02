Gambia: Grade 12 Graduate With 9 Credits Appeals for Scholarship

1 February 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Secka

Musa Sowe, a former student of Maahad Senior Secondary School in Brikama, West Coast Region, is appealing for scholarship to pursue his degree in the University of The Gambia.

A native of Kafuta in the Kombo East of West Coast Region, Sowe is among those who sat to the 2020 West African Senior Secondary Schools Examination (WASSE) and came out with nine credits.

Without financial assistance to settle his tuition fee, the young man's dream of pursuing a degree in the university will run in vein because his family cannot afford to settle the cost.

According to his letter of admission as a student in the university of the Gambia school of business and public administrations, Sowe's application was successful and he should report to the campus in February, 2021, for orientation and resumption of formalities.

"Tuition fee for the programme of study is D34, 900 per annum. Other cost fees such as student union, development, technology and library amount to D1, 260," the admission letter indicated.

Tuition fee is payable in two equal installments before the commencement of the semester.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.