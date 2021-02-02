South Africa: Petrol Price Increases in February

2 February 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Consumers will have to dig deeper into their pockets as the price of petrol is set to increase by 81 cents a litre this week.

In a statement on Monday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said the price of 93 (ULP and LRP) and 95 (ULP and LRP) will increase by 81 cents a litre.

From Wednesday onwards, a litre of 95 ULP in Gauteng, which currently costs R14.86, will increase to R15.67.

This is the second fuel price increase this year.

Meanwhile, diesel (0.05% Sulphur) will increase by 58 cents a litre, while the price of diesel (0.005% Sulphur) will increase by 59 cents a litre.

The price of illuminating paraffin (wholesale) will increase by 59 cents.

The price of illuminating paraffin (SMNRP) will increase by 78 cents, while the Maximum Retail Price for LPGAS will decrease by 193 cents per kilogram.

The DMRE said the rand depreciated, on average, against the US dollar during the period under review, when compared to the previous one.

"This led to higher contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by more than 5 cents a litre," it said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.