Sudan: UN Experts Call for Enhanced Protection of Civilians, Including Internally Displaced, in Darfur

Geneva — On 16 and 17 January, intercommunal violence leading to clashes between Arab nomads and the non-Arab ethnic Masalit in West Darfur affecting the Krinding and Abu Zar camps for internally displaced persons reportedly killed 163 people, injured 217 and displaced 50,000 people. Civilian property was damaged and looted.

On 18 January, clashes between the Rezigat and Falata communities in El Gereida locality, in South Darfur, reportedly resulted in the killing of 72 people. More than 70 were injured and about 100 families displaced.

"We urge the Government of Sudan to step up its efforts to protect civilians, including those internally displaced, prevent further displacements and advance solutions to internal displacement by promptly and fully implementing its National Plan for the Protection of Civilians," the experts said.

While welcoming the establishment of a committee to investigate the recent West Darfur attacks, the experts urged the Government to also investigate the violence in South Darfur, as well as past incidents.

"Justice, accountability and reparation to victims are essential to address insecurity, prevent further violence and displacement, and support durable solutions for internally displaced persons," they said.

The experts also said they were gravely concerned for the internally displaced persons in the Darfur region, particularly the long-term displaced.

"Many have been living in protracted displacement in dire conditions, and the challenges they face to achieve durable solutions, in particular due to insecurity and land disputes, are disturbing," the experts said.

The independent experts are in contact with the authorities.

ENDS

The experts: Ms. Cecilia Jimenez-Damary, Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, and Dr. Agnes Callamard, Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions

The Special Rapporteurs and Independent Experts are part of what is known as the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council. Special Procedures, the largest body of independent experts in the UN Human Rights system, is the general name of the Council's independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms that address either specific country situations or thematic issues in all parts of the world. Special Procedures experts work on a voluntary basis; they are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for their work. They are independent of any government or organisation and serve in their individual capacity.

