South Africa: Puzzle Game Provides Missing Piece in Teaching Children Computer Code

Nearly two-thirds of schools in SA lack computer labs. One professor has found a way to fill the gap.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

With old-fashioned puzzles, a few smart phones and a few clever apps, Nelson Mandela University professor Jean Greyling and his team are teaching computer coding to thousands of students who do not have access to computer laboratories.

When confronted with a desperate need to introduce coding in schools that did not have computer laboratories, Greyling and Byron Batteson, one of his honours students, turned to the age-old craft of building puzzles. "For many years my students said we must do something to make children aware of software development," said Greyling, who has been a lecturer at Nelson Mandela University since 1992 and is now a professor.

This was always also going to be an uphill battle: about 160,000 of the 250,000 schools in South Africa do not have proper computer laboratories. The cost of a laboratory is upwards of R1-million.

"Our first project was a dictionary with IT terms that we distributed through Mxit. It became very popular. At one stage we were getting up to 100,000 queries a month," Greyling told...