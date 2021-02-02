Namibia: Wild Steeds of the Great Namib Desert

analysis

One might expect to see a gemsbok, a jackal or even a springbok on the trackless plains and dunefields of the great Namib Desert. But a horse?...

It had the makings of a joke, crouching beside a drinking trough in the blistering Namib Desert waiting for a horse. What eluded me was the punch line. After half an hour it wasn't even remotely funny.

On every side, the bare gravel plain rippled skywards in shimmering mirages, broken only by the black ramparts of a dormant volcano named Dik Willem. There was no way, on that featureless terrain I could approach the Namib's skittish wild horses. The only sensible plan had been to wait for them to become thirsty enough to head for the water piped in by park officials. Some binocular work had suggested dots on the horizon were, indeed, horses and that they seemed to be heading my way. So I hunkered down, camera in hand, feeling like a loaf in an oven. And waited.

In the deep silence, the soft plop of a hoof was clearly audible. I didn't dare peer over the low stone wall separating the drinking troughs for fear of...