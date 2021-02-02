Namibia: Wild Steeds of the Great Namib Desert

1 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Don Pinnock

One might expect to see a gemsbok, a jackal or even a springbok on the trackless plains and dunefields of the great Namib Desert. But a horse?...

It had the makings of a joke, crouching beside a drinking trough in the blistering Namib Desert waiting for a horse. What eluded me was the punch line. After half an hour it wasn't even remotely funny.

On every side, the bare gravel plain rippled skywards in shimmering mirages, broken only by the black ramparts of a dormant volcano named Dik Willem. There was no way, on that featureless terrain I could approach the Namib's skittish wild horses. The only sensible plan had been to wait for them to become thirsty enough to head for the water piped in by park officials. Some binocular work had suggested dots on the horizon were, indeed, horses and that they seemed to be heading my way. So I hunkered down, camera in hand, feeling like a loaf in an oven. And waited.

In the deep silence, the soft plop of a hoof was clearly audible. I didn't dare peer over the low stone wall separating the drinking troughs for fear of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.