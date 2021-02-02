South Africa: SA Records 2,548 New Covid-19 Cases

South Africa has recorded a total 1 456 309 COVID-19 cases, with 2 548 new cases identified on Monday evening.

Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said the cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 300 749 with 21 549 new tests recorded since the last report.

"Regrettably, 235 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 59, Free State 16 , Gauteng 51, KwaZulu-Natal 10, North West 33, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 64 which brings the total to 44 399 deaths.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients," the Minister said.

Recoveries stand at 1 306 022, representing a recovery rate of 89%.