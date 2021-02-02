South Africa: The Virus's Gambit - the Vaccine Response

2 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Larry Corey

For perhaps a month, we had the naivete to think that with the high vaccine efficacy of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, we were ahead of this virus. Sitting pretty, so to speak: 95% effectiveness in overall disease and nearly 100% efficacy in preventing severe disease. We just needed to pump out vaccines and all would be well. This illusion - I'll now call it delusion - has now abruptly ended.

The bubble burst thanks to the scientific prowess of our South African brethren, who had the foresight to set up a surveillance system in a very systematic, regionalised way to see how the virus was mutating.

This is the way molecular epidemiology and pandemic control should be undertaken. They detected incredibly sudden changes in the virus's mutational pattern - not single changes, but multiple changes in several areas of the spike protein.

These changes were in regions of SARS-CoV-2 that we had not seen before, and were "dangerous" for our current vaccine strategies because the mutations were in the receptor binding domain (RBD), which defines the part of the spike protein where the virus attaches and to which neutralising antibodies are directed.

Some of these mutations looked like...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

