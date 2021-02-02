South Africa: Trade Unions Face Two Hurdles After Escalating Public Wage Dispute With the State to South Africa's Top Court

1 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

In an affidavit to the Constitutional Court, the Public Servants' Association and seven other unions want to force the government to pay salary increases, arguing that it cannot walk away from a collective agreement without any consequences.

Trade unions representing public servants have escalated their fight with the government over inflation-beating salary increases at the Constitutional Court, adding another twist to a protracted wage dispute that has the potential to drag down SA and its public finances.

More than four trade unions have approached SA's top court to appeal against a recent ruling by the Labour Appeal Court, which said the government doesn't have to pay salary increases to public servants that would cost the fiscus an extra R37.8-billion. This is a National Treasury estimate that is disputed by trade unions, which argued that the cost to the fiscus will be R13.2-billion.

The Labour Appeal Court vindicated the government's decision not to implement salary increases of between 4.4% and 5.4% in April 2020 for public servants, saying the increases are unaffordable for a fiscus that has deteriorated due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The court ruling also strengthened the hand of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, who proposed a three-year wage freeze...

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

