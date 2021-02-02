South Africa: UIF Launches E-Compliance Certificate Online System

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has launched its highly anticipated e-Compliance Certificate online system, which will enable employers, small businesses and entrepreneurs to apply for a UIF compliance certificate without leaving home.

Launched on Monday, the new and innovative system replaces the old application process of manually completing and submitting a form, sworn statement and South African Revenue Service (SARS) tax clearance certificate via email.

UIF Head of Corporate Services, Advocate Mzie Yawa, said from 1 February 2021, clients can visit uifcompliance.labour.gov.za or www.labour.gov.za and click on "UIF e-Compliance Certificate" under the "Online Systems" tab to register and apply.

"It is all systems go. As the UIF, we will continue embracing technology to improve our services to our clients," said Yawa.

Service delivery will be enhanced with the launch of the e-Compliance Certificate system because of the faster turnaround times for applications.

Yawa urged small businesses, companies and entrepreneurs to register on the system using their UIF reference number and apply for the UIF compliance certificate (tender letter).

"If you are up to date with your UIF compliance requirements, the system will issue you with a compliance certificate immediately, which you can download or print. If you are not compliant, the system will issue a non-compliance letter with reasons for the rejection," Yawa explained.

He said companies and entrepreneurs will also be able to apply for potential business opportunities faster, including government tenders, as the UIF compliance certificate is often one of the requirements for doing business with the government.

Benefits of the new system include:

Improved turnaround times (certificate is issued within minutes compared to the previous turnaround time of 10 working days).

Elimination of human error and fraudulent activities.

Improved employer compliance with UIF legislation regarding declarations and contribution of its employees.

Improved authenticity of the compliance certificates produced.

Improved debt collection.

Reduction of photocopying and printing costs.

If a client loses their certificate, they can generate a duplicate of the original on the system.

Fake employment notice

Meanwhile, the Department of Employment and Labour has condemned the fake employment notice currently doing the rounds on social media.

The fake notice claims that the department is calling for the CVs of people with any Bachelor of Commerce qualification.

Department Director-General, Thobile Lamati, has urged all those who have received or seen the notice to disregard it, as it is not authentic.

"There are people out there who take advantage of the fact there are many people who are unemployed and create false hopes using the name of the department.

"The so-called Bongani Sithole to whom CVs are supposed to be forwarded to does not exist," Lamati said.