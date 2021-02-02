South Africa: Warning of More Inclement Weather

2 February 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rain expected to affect four provinces on Tuesday.

In a statement, the weather service said inclement weather would be experienced over Gauteng, the western bushveld of Limpopo, western Mpumalanga, central and eastern parts of North West and north-eastern Free State.

Over the past week, large parts of the country have been battered by heavy rains that originated from Tropical Storm Eloise a week ago that destroyed infrastructure in various regions.

The SAWS on Tuesday warned the public to avoid low-lying bridges, roads covered with water and keep a safe following distance on the roads.

Social media on Tuesday was awash with video clips and pictures of flooded road and bridges in Mpumalanga.

Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za.

