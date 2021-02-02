Tanzania: CJ Calls for Partnership to Boost Justice Delivery

CHIEF Justice Prof Ibrahim Juma has called for close partnership with other pillars of the State to maintain issues of separation of powers and enhance justice delivery.

Prof Juma made the call during the climax of this year's Law Day celebration and 100th anniversary of the High Court, noting that the Judiciary alone cannot tackle the existing challenges.

"The important thing is to set boundaries and understand the functions and procedures of others in handling situations. Solving challenges facing the 21st century requires the support from the Executive and the Parliament," noted Prof Juma.

According to the Chief Justice, in the 21 century, there is a lot of competition and revolutions, the Judiciary cannot lag behind in fast tracking decision making.

He pointed out that the Judiciary has to move in line with the country's vision, while taking into account the existing challenges dominated by widespread competition and technological muscles.

Such factors include a good transport and communication network, experienced human resources with great potential and capabilities. Prof Juma said the Judiciary has prepared a five-year strategic plan in implementing the country's vision 2025.

"Among the initiatives includes timely delivery of justice, good governance while ensuring the Judiciary is an important place for creating a conducive and peaceful environment in exercising justice for development and stability of the nation," noted the CJ.

The CJ said the Court is finalising talks with the WB on how they can assist in supporting the improvement of the Judiciary, in acquiring funds which has enabled them to execute their duties in the past five years. He recounted the initiative made by the President in May 2016 in obtaining a soft loan amounting to 139.5bn/- equivalent to USD 65 million in eradicating various challenges facing the Court.

On his side, the Civic United Front (CUF) Chairman, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba applauded budgetary support to the Judiciary.

He requested the President to implement all his pledges including the issue of the new Constitution.

The registrar of political parties, Judge Fransis Mtungi said the judiciary has demonstrated professionalism in promoting justice to wananchi including political parties.