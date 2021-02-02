Kenya: University of Nairobi Ranked 13th in Africa

Nairobi — The University of Nairobi has been ranked as the top university in Kenya by a new study that ranked it 13th in Africa.

The data from Webometrics Ranking show that UON was also listed position 13 among top universities in Africa.

The Spain-based public research body placed Egerton University came in the second position in the country, while Kenyatta, Moi, Jomo Kenyatta, and Technical Universities came in 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th positions respectively.

Across the continent, Kenyatta, Moi, JKUAT and TUK were listed at 40, 51, 52 and 147 positions.

In the new index published this month, Maseno University, emerged position 7 while Strathmore University of Kenya is ranked position 8, was the only private campus that made it to the top 10 of the country's top universities.

Masinde Muliro University and the University of Embu came in 9th and 10th position respectively while across the African continent, at 218 and 229 respectively.

According to the researchers, the purpose of the study is to promote open access to the knowledge generated by the University.

"The original aim of the Ranking is to promote academic web presence, supporting the open access initiatives for increasing significantly the transfer of scientific and cultural knowledge generated by the universities to the whole society," reads the report.

At the same time, universities that maintain quality standards raise their chances of being ranked higher in the international scene.

This then enhances their visibility and attractiveness to the students.

The Ranking Web started in 2004 with the aim of offering full coverage of Higher Education Institutions whatever the country or discipline involved.