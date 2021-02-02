Kenya: Diamond Didn't Snub My Kiss - Tanasha

31 January 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Siago Cege

Tanasha Donna has come out to clarify her baby daddy Diamond Platinumz did not publicly snub her kiss, because it wasn't even a kiss in the first place.

Tanasha has been trending on social media for the past week after a video in which she appears to move her lips closer to the Bongoflava musician, with little feedback, went viral.

The incident happened on stage when Tanasha recently visited Tanzania where Diamond is seen cheering Tanasha before she leans forward as if in search for the kiss.

"As a matter of fact, I didn't know that he was going to call me on stage. We had gone to the party and the next thing was that they were calling me on stage. So when I went there, I was trying to ask him why he didn't tell me that I would be performing " she said.

She added " If you look at the video well, you will see that the mouth was moving. At the same time, he (Diamond) was looking back to yell to the DJ to play Gere. Everything happened so fast. So when I was looking back he was also looking back," she explained.

Tanasha said everything blew up after the media captured that and 'recreated the whole story'. She however adds that she doesn't have to justify herself.

This was Tanasha's first visit to Tanzania's capital Dar-es-Salaam since her breakup with Diamond in March 2020. She also denied spending time at her ex's home, even though the popular musician shared photos relaxing with their son.

The Kenyan musician spoke in Mombasa at Kilua Resort, Shanzu, where she is camping as she prepares to shoot her new music video with Nigerian singer Bad Man Timz on January 31.

