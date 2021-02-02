South Africa: Employment and Labour Launches UIF E-Compliance Certificate System

press release

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) is embracing technology in a big way and has finally launched its highly anticipated E-Compliance Certificate online system.

This will enable employers, small businesses and entrepreneurs to apply for a UIF compliance certificate (tender letter) without leaving the comfort of their homes of having to queue for manual issuance.

The new and innovative system replaces the old application process of manually completing and submitting a form, sworn statement and SARS tax clearance certificate via email.

Head of Corporate Services at UIF, Advocate Mzie Yawa, has revealed that from today, 1 February, clients can visit uifcompliance.labour.gov.za or www.labour.gov.za and click on "UIF e-Compliance Certificate" under the "Online Systems" tab to register and apply.

Yawa urges small businesses, companies and entrepreneurs to register on the system using their UIF reference number and apply for the UIF compliance certificate (tender letter).

"If you are up to date with your UIF compliance requirements, the system will issue you with a compliance certificate immediately, which you can download or print. If you are not compliant, the system will issue a non-compliance letter with reasons for the rejection," explained Yawa.

Benefits of the new system include:

Improved turnaround times (certificate is issued within minutes compared to the previous turnaround time of 10 working days);

Elimination of human errors and fraudulent activities;

Improved employer compliance with UIF legislation regarding declarations and contribution of its employees;

Improved authenticity of the compliance certificates produced;

Improved debt collection;

Reduction of photocopying and printing costs; and

If a client loses their certificate, they can generate a duplicate of the original on the system.

"It is all systems go. As the UIF, we will continue embracing technology to improve our services to our clients. Service delivery will be enhanced with the launch of the e-Compliance Certificate system because of the faster turnaround times for applications.

"Companies and entrepreneurs will also be able to apply for potential business opportunities faster, including government tenders, as the UIF compliance certificate is often one of the requirements for doing business with the government," said Yawa.

Acting Departmental Spokesperson