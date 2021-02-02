South Africa: Fear of the Dead - How the Govt Got It Wrong On Covid-19 Burials

1 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Paterson and Leslie Bank

Over the past year, many families - especially in rural areas - have been denied the chance to view the bodies of their loved ones, which have been wrapped in multiple layers of plastic, leading, in some cases, to the wrong person being buried. This is despite advice from the World Health Organisation that dead bodies were no longer infectious.

Almost a year after the World Health Organisation (WHO) told the South African government that the bodies of those who had died of Covid-19 posed little threat of infection to the living, the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) has acknowledged that there is no need to wrap them in plastic or deny grieving families the opportunity to bury their loved ones, as custom dictates.

A memorandum issued on 25 January 2021 by MAC co-chairs Salim Abdool Karim and Marian Jacobs notes that wrapping the corpses in plastic before burial is "unnecessary" and that simple shrouds may be used instead. It further advises that "the face may be exposed during the funeral proceedings".

In responding to the MAC's advice, the Department of Health reported on 28 January that it was no longer necessary to wrap bodies and coffins in plastic, use biohazard...

