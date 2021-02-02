South Africa: Building Towards a Bumper Year - Mortgage Loans, Construction Plans Bounce Back

2 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Roelof Botha

The value of net new mortgage loan advances is the latest in a string of key economic indicators exhibiting a V-shaped economic recovery from the steep and sudden decline in GDP of the second quarter of 2020, induced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Like several other indicators, trends in mortgage advances by the banking sector reflect key moments in South Africa's history over the past decade. Shortly after the global financial crisis of 2008/09, the total value of mortgage advances recovered only slowly, at an average annual rate of just over 2% at current prices, which translated into a marginal decline in real terms.

Low interest rates

Due in large part to an accommodating monetary policy stance by the previous governor of the South African Reserve Bank, Gill Marcus, new mortgage advances started picking up steam between 2013 and 2015, with the rate of growth outstripping the inflation rate. During the tenure of Gill Marcus, the average real prime overdraft rate was 3%.

Unfortunately, investor confidence took a serious dip in 2016 and 2017, when a competent finance minister (Nhlanhla Nene) was fired by the country's previous president, Jacob Zuma, who had overseen a rapid escalation of corruption and incompetence in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

