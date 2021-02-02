South Africa: Democratic Alliance Opens Bribery Case Over Nelson Mandela Bay Mayoral Election

analysis

A charge of bribery has been laid against a Patriotic Alliance member after the Democratic Alliance claims it found proof that there were attempts to bribe councillors not to vote for Nqaba Bhanga as the Nelson Mandela Bay executive mayor.

The Eastern Cape chairperson of the Democratic Alliance, Andrew Whitfield, has laid criminal charges against a former DA councillor, now a member of the Patriotic Alliance, Neville Higgins, claiming that Higgins had offered bribes to sitting councillors last week to ensure that Nqaba Bhanga did not get voted in as executive mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay on January 27.

"In a desperate effort to win back power, the ANC and Patriotic Alliance (PA) showed how morally bankrupt they are by nominating and supporting an EFF mayoral candidate to run the affairs of the city," Whitfield said.

"Any attempt to bribe a public representative is illegal and a direct threat to our democratic system. That is why today I will be laying criminal charges in terms of the Prevention of Corrupt Activities Act against Mr Neville Higgins, who allegedly tried to bribe DA councillors. I will also write to head of the Hawks, General Godfrey Lebeya, to bring this matter to...